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Kansas City and its residents have no shortage of incredible stories to tell coming out of FIFA World Cup 26, but few got the front-row seat that Michael Chandler did as the England team bus driver.

England bus driver Michael Chandler's poem to Jude Bellingham gets 16.5M likes on Instagram

For five weeks, Chandler drove the team to training sessions, the airport and everywhere in between for Arrow Stage Lines.

Chandler is a bus driver by day and a poet by night — and recently, those worlds collided.

Even during a 36-year U.S. Air Force career, Chandler always indulged his creative side. He loved painting nose art on military jets while stationed in Topeka.

Working the World Cup inspired poetry instead as he watched the Three Lions, which is the nickname for England’s national team, maneuver through the ups and downs of tourney play.

"Picking them up, seeing them off, wishing them the best then watching them come back and be on cloud nine because of a win, or frustrated because of a tie, or you know crushed, gutted because of a loss," Chandler said. "... I started to think, ‘You know, this game is more than just the skill on the pitch. You know, there's life lessons.’”

After England's heartbreaking semifinal loss to Argentina, Chandler gave a copy of one of his poems to Three Lions star Jude Bellingham.

"Just something was telling me this is something that Jude could use right now," Chandler said, “so I met him outside the hotel, put it in his hand, told him, 'Hey, this is for you. You can do with it whatever you want to do. Read it to the guys.’ If it resonates, it resonates; If it doesn't, then it's just words from me to you.”

Bellingham was so moved that he posted Chandler's poem to Instagram, where it received more than 16.5 million likes.

"I had no idea that it was going to take on the life that it has. I'm glad that it means something to him," Chandler said.

Here is the poem Chandler wrote, excerpts of which he read for this story:

The Lion does not boast aloud,

Nor chase the praise of every crowd.

He knows the roar that shakes the night,

Is born with fear is met with might



The match is not with foe alone,

The truest pitch is self unknown.

Before one pass is struck with grace,

The heart must first have won its race.



For strength is more than driving speed,

Or planting firmly every cleat.

It lives within the iron will,

To climb again the steeper hill.



The body tires. The lungs grow tight.

The legs grow heavy in the fight,

Yet steadfast minds refuse retreat,

They drag the weary to their feet.



Endurance is a faithful friend,

It walks beside you to the end.

While other yield to pain’s command,

It whispers low, “Hold your stand.”



The clever mind outplays the strong

Who rush with fury all day long.

A patient pass, a measured pace,

Will forever conquer reckless haste.



The hawk may see the pitch above,

The lion wins through steadfast love

Of every movement, every run

Where many minds become but one.



For tactics are not tricks concealed,

But wisdom sharpened on the field.

To know when pressing serves the day

And when restraint becomes the way.



The storm may rage. The crowd may cry

The score may refuse the sky.

Yet none of these command the soul

Whose purpose governs every goal.



No referee can steal your choice

No hostile song can drown your voice.

The world may shake, the night may burn

Your answer shapes the final turn.



England wore Three Lions bright.

Not chasing glory’s fleeting light.

They sought instead a nobler prize.

To master self before men’s eyes.



They trusted feet that years had trained

They trusted minds that calm had gained

They trusted hearts that would not bend

Though every minute neared the end



One perfect move

One selfless pass

One moment born from countless tasks



The net gave way

The crowd arose

The thunder rolled through friend and foe



The victory belong to those

Who rule themselves before the blows

And therefore earned a greater name

Than those who merely play the game



The whistle blew

The contest done

Three Lions work had been won



Victory now was the score

Lifting gold evermore

But greatest triumph, clear to see

Was quiet self mastery.



For trophies tarnish

And crowds grow still

Time itself outlets all the skill.



But those who govern both heart and mind

Leave fear and doubt far behind

So walk the Lion’s ancient road

Carry calmly every load

Meet each trial firm and true

Let discipline be the strength in you



For fortune favors not the loud,

Nor always crowns the largest crowd.

She often walks beside the one

Whose hardest battle has been won

Not on the pitch beneath the light

But deep within, through sleepless nights



And when the final whistle sings

And victory lifts its golden wings

The truest roar will still be heard

A soul made strong, a soul assured. — Michael Chandler, Three Lions team driver

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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