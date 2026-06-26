England's World Cup team bought pool table from Overland Park woman

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The England national team was in the market for a pool table, and a woman from Overland Park, Kansas, delivered.

But Lynne Brown didn't realize it at the time. She listed her pool table for $750 earlier this month on Facebook Marketplace and got a few hits online — with one coming from coordinators for England's team.

"Never thought I'd be talking about this kind of an experience," Brown said.

Lynne Brown

Later that same day she received the message — several crew members were in her basement loading up the table and bringing it back to the team’s hotel in Prairie Village, Kansas, where the team is based for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"What I understood from him was that there was a company that was supposed to provide them with a pool table, and they kind of just ghosted them," Brown said.

Brown also said she finds it hilarious that she has gone viral for this.

"People are just having so much fun, and you can feel the vibe, and to know that our little pool table is a piece of that vibe, that just makes it all the more memorable and all the more special," Brown shared.

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