English striker Harry Kane, Team England use off day to attend Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — English striker Harry Kane and other members of Team England spent their night off at Kauffman Stadium.

The Kansas City Royals invited the team to the game, and Manager Thomas Tuchel threw the first pitch.

Team England manager Thomas Tuchel throws out first pitch at Kansas City Royals game

During an interview at the stadium with media members, Kane said opening group stage play with a 4–2 win against Croatia helped the team relax for the night.

"I don't think I'd be here if we had lost that game yesterday, that's for sure," Kane said.

With the team's next game several days away, Kane said he will use some downtime to "chill out, make the most of it."

While he admitted he hasn't spent much time exploring Kansas City, he said he has enjoyed the team's base camp accommodations in Prairie Village.

"Since we've arrived, it's been nothing but positivity," Kane said.

And yes, he has tried barbecue.

"We had a bit at the hotel already, a mixture of our chefs and some local chefs," Kane said.

England takes on Ghana at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

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