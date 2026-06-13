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Team England arrived Saturday in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup base camp

The English National Team arrived in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon for their FIFA World Cup base camp.
Team England arrived Saturday in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup base camp
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The English National Team is set to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon for their FIFA World Cup base camp.

The team took off around 10:43 a.m. EDT from West Palm Beach, Florida, and arrived around 12:25 p.m. CDT at Kansas City Downtown Airport - Wheeler Field.

You can watch their arrival in the video player below.

Team England arrived Saturday in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup base camp

Once on the ground, the team will make its way to the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, where a community training session is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Late Friday, Kansas City police confirmed they were investigating the heist of gear and equipment from Team England in transit between Florida and Kansas City.

The Athletic reported early Saturday that the team had recovered some of the gear. The investigation into the theft continued Saturday afternoon.

England’s arrival on Saturday makes Kansas City one of the key hubs during the FIFA World Cup. They are the fourth country to arrive in the Kansas City region for base camp. Defending champion Argentina, Algeria and the Netherlands have all arrived in the area for their base camps.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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