KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The World Cup ends Sunday, after more than a month of soccer that included six matches in Kansas City. From FIFA Fan Festival, to shuttle buses, security and more, KSHB 41 News local government reporter Charlie Keegan explored how many tax dollars went to hosting the soccer tournament.

Examining how much of your tax dollars paid for the World Cup in Kansas City

U.S. Federal Government: $79,358,568



$59 million through a FIFA grant program

$14.2 million for counter-drone efforts

$6.1 million for public safety and transportation projects.

Missouri: $125 million

According to the Office of the House Budget Chairman, the state set aside roughly $125 million. Most of that will be reimbursed to qualifying agencies, so not all the money will be expended if agencies don’t file for reimbursements.

Most of Missouri’s money was for public safety purposes. Roughly $50 million went to renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium



FY2024: $52 million

FY2025: $17,500,000

FY2026: $40,500,000

FY2027: $15,171,720

Kansas: $28 milllion

Kansas used mostly American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for its contribution to the World Cup. About $10 million went to infrastructure improvements at and around Sporting KC’s stadium, which hosted World Cup watch parties.

Kansas City: $15 million

Most of Kansas City’s contribution went to the KC2026 organization, which coordinated Fan Festival and shuttle services to the stadium, the airport, and Fan Festival.

Grand total: $248 million

Charlie Keegan/KSHB World Cup costs in Kansas City.

“To be honest with you, I had no idea,” said Ryan Haverty, owner of KC Hooley House.

He said business at his Irish Pub in the KC Live! block did great during the World Cup. He believes the money the government spent bringing the games to Kansas City helped generate new sales taxes at businesses like his which the city can reinvest in projects.

He also said the event put Kansas City on the map.

“It’s something we can’t track, but will affect us positively for years to come,” Haverty said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Ryan Haverty owns KC Hooley House.

Others have said the government could have better spent the money on potholes, homeless outreach, social services, or bus service.

KCATA announced it will cut bus routes after the World Cup.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said bus rider Jerry Breault. “There’s a lot of us who rely on public transportation and we’re being warned for the last couple months now to be prepared later this summer that we may lose our routes.”

The World Cup money is a one-time investment, which may not be the most applicable to longer term social services.

Kansas City announced a $24 million investment in affordable housing initiatives Thursday.