FBI: 32 drones seized so far during World Cup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City reports there have been nearly three dozen drone seizures at World Cup events in Kansas City.

The FBI said 32 drones have been seized in Kansas City as of Thursday, according to a social media post.

Across the United States, the FBI said over 500 drone seizures have occurred since the start of the World Cup.

READ MORE | Drone crackdown: More than 500 seized since start of World Cup

Law enforcement has taken more than the following number of drones in these U.S. cities:



48 in Los Angeles

98 in Miami

29 in Seattle

63 in Dallas

77 in Atlanta

40 in New York

Nine in Newark

33 in Houston

The FBI Kansas City reminded residents in a social media post that flying devices in restricted airspaces is illegal.

Back in June, multiple temporary flight restrictions were put in place across the metro.

RELATED | FBI establishes drone ‘temporary flight restrictions’ during FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

“As teams from around the world convene in and around Kansas City for FIFA World Cup matches, the United States Government will establish Temporary Flight Restrictions around the World Cup Stadiums, Fan Festivals and other events,” FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod said in June.

Drone operators can check temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) by visiting the Federal Aviation Administration’s website or through B4UFLY apps approved by the FAA.

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