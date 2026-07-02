Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
59  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News2026 FIFA World Cup

Actions

FBI: 32 drones seized so far during World Cup in Kansas City

Kansas City Stadium Arrowhead FIFA World Cup 26
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tod Palmer/KSHB
The FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off in less than three weeks, but thousands of fans have been priced out of attending games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Festivals provide an affordable alternative.
Kansas City Stadium Arrowhead FIFA World Cup 26
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City reports there have been nearly three dozen drone seizures at World Cup events in Kansas City.

The FBI said 32 drones have been seized in Kansas City as of Thursday, according to a social media post.

Across the United States, the FBI said over 500 drone seizures have occurred since the start of the World Cup.

READ MORE | Drone crackdown: More than 500 seized since start of World Cup

Law enforcement has taken more than the following number of drones in these U.S. cities:

  • 48 in Los Angeles
  • 98 in Miami
  • 29 in Seattle
  • 63 in Dallas
  • 77 in Atlanta
  • 40 in New York
  • Nine in Newark
  • 33 in Houston

The FBI Kansas City reminded residents in a social media post that flying devices in restricted airspaces is illegal.

Back in June, multiple temporary flight restrictions were put in place across the metro.

RELATED | FBI establishes drone ‘temporary flight restrictions’ during FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

“As teams from around the world convene in and around Kansas City for FIFA World Cup matches, the United States Government will establish Temporary Flight Restrictions around the World Cup Stadiums, Fan Festivals and other events,” FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod said in June.

Drone operators can check temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) by visiting the Federal Aviation Administration’s website or through B4UFLY apps approved by the FAA.

Report a typo

KSHB 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's how to get KSHB 41 back on DirecTV