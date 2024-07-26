Federal bill would help cities like Kansas City with infrastructure costs for World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal legislation introduced this week would help cities like Kansas City pay for infrastructure-related costs associated with hosting events like the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Introduced by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) and Maria Cantwell (D - Washington), the federal legislation would provide federal funding for cities hosting games during the 2026 World Cup. The legislation would also help cities hosting events in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

“It was a tremendous feat to secure a spot as a host city during the 2026 World Cup, and I have no doubt that Kansas City will be a welcoming community for thousands of soccer fans from around the world,” Moran said Friday in a release announcing the legislation. “Preparations are already underway for the games, and this legislation will support local community and agency efforts to improve infrastructure to connect fans with businesses, hotels, the airport and other host cities during the World Cup.”

Preparation for Kansas City’s hosting of the World Cup is well underway through the efforts of FIFA World Cup Kansas City, an organization made up of several local stakeholders under the direction of CEO Pam Kramer.

Local officials have already been working to secure event-related funding from Kansas and Missouri, as well as funding from municipalities on both sides of the state line.

“We are pleased to see this important transportation assistance legislation introduced in support of Kansas City’s World Cup efforts,” Kramer said in Friday’s announcement. “This legislation will give much needed support to our efforts to ensure safe and efficient transportation of people and goods throughout the region during the World Cup.

Earlier this week, KC2026 named Jason Sims as director of transportation. Sims comes to the role with experience, most recently as vice chair of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

“These investments and support will help us create sustained and lasting impact beyond the World Cup, improving mobility in the region well beyond 2026,” Kramer added.

The Transportation Assistance for Olympic and World Cup Cities Act would provide grant funding for projects tied to hosting World Cup or Olympics events, including the acquisition of buses, improving airports and building roads.

The act would allow the Department of Transportation to provide assistance and coordination of regional transportation systems, as well as help facilitate the sharing of equipment among host cities and other cities to help reduce cost while meeting fan demand.

“Once enacted, this bill will provide important funding to help us prepare for the millions of international and domestic visitors who will come to Kansas City and other host cities for the 2026 World Cup," Frank White II, CEO of the KCATA, said in Friday’s release. “Supporting the mobility for these significant crowds will be an undertaking, but with partners like Sen. Moran facilitating new sources from the U.S. Department of Transportation, we are confident in providing reliable transit options for our World Cup gusts as well as the day-to-day riders of the RideKC system.”

The act also directs the Department of Commerce to study the economic impact hosting the World Cup and Olympics can have on travel and tourism in the United States.

