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FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City opens as Day 1 of 2026 World Cup kicks off

After a 30-minute weather delay, FIFA World Cup fans were allowed into Fan Fest Kansas City ahead of a watch party for Mexico vs South Africa.
Kansas City Fan Fest opens after brief weather delay
FIFA Fan Fest June 11.JPEG
World Cup Fan Fest June 11.JPEG
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World Cup fans lined up Thursday afternoon to be a part of Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Kansas City.

Gates at the free celebration of soccer opened at 1 p.m. as fans streamed into the grounds at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The FIFA Fan Fest is one of several locations today hosting watch parties for the first match of the tournament, featuring Mexico vs South Africa from Mexico City. Start time is 2 p.m.

RELATED | What you need to know for Day 1 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

Check back throughout the day for World Cup updates from Kansas City and Mexico. A reminder that Fan Fest wraps up today at 6 p.m.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | After a 30-minute weather delay, FIFA World Cup fans were allowed into Fan Fest Kansas City ahead of a watch party for Mexico vs South Africa.

Kansas City Fan Fest opens after brief weather delay

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Here's the latest from KC2026 on the Fan Fest Delay:

KSHB 41 Weather Meteorologist Wes Peery has been monitoring the storms over the last hour.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva and Addi Weakley are stationed outside of the entrance to Fan Fest and they report lots of fans are ready to get inside.

Around 1 p.m., Fan Fest officials announced a brief 30-minute weather delay as some small showers and lightning appeared in the area. Addi reports that volunteers are going through the line to verbally update fans.

Many of the fans waiting to get inside are wearing Mexican colors ahead of Mexico's game at 2 p.m.

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva tracked down the first person to arrive in line for today's Fan Fest.

The fan arrived at 10:30 a.m., more than two hours before gates were scheduled to open. She's here to cheer on Mexico in their match this afternoon against South Africa.

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The first fan waiting to get into FIFA World Cup Fan Fest in Kansas City arrived at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, more than two hours before gates opened at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

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