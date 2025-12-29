FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand breaks all records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the halfway point of the ongoing Random Selection Draw ticketing phase, the FIFA World Cup 2026 announced that ticket demand has broken all records.

Over 150 million tickets have been requested by fans from over 200 countries during the Random Selection Draw.

The figure represents the highest demand in FIFA World Cup history.

The current phase opened on Thursday December 11th.

The demand represents 3.4 times more than the overall number of spectators who have attended the 964 matches that make up all 22 editions of the World Cup combined since 1930.

"We are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football," says FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup takes place June 11- July 19th, 2026 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until January 13th at 11:00 Eastern Time.

Fans can enter the draw and find full details at FIFA.com/tickets.

