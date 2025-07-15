FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets on sale starting Sept. 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans looking to catch the action of next year’s FIFA World Cup 2026 will want to mark down Sept. 10.

FIFA announced Tuesday it will open the first of its ticket windows on Sept. 10, 2025.

Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to host four group stage matches, a round of 32 match and a quarterfinal match.

Fans looking to score tickets can express their interest and create a FIFA ID starting Tuesday, July 15, on FIFA’s website .

The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is slated for Thursday, June 11, in Mexico City.

Kansas City gets in on the action with group stage matches on Tuesday, June 16, Saturday, June 20, Thursday, June 25, and Saturday, June 27. Kansas City is set to host a round of 32 match on Friday, July 3. Kansas City’s quarterfinal match is set for Saturday, July 11.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Tuesday. “We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place — these will be the most coveted seats in world sports.”

Earlier this week, FIFA announced several premium fan packages for the five-week event.

Five categories of premium tickets will be available across World Cup venues.

For Kansas City’s group stage matches (prices are slightly higher for the two Saturday matches):



Pitchside Lounge starts at $3,150 per person

VIP starts at $2,700 per person

Trophy Lounge starts at $2,275 per person

Champions Club starts at $2,100 per person

FIFA Pavilion starts at $1,350 per person

For the Round of 32 match:



Pitchside Lounge starts at $3,950 per person

VIP starts at $3,500

Trophy Lounge starts at $3,025

Champions Club starts at $2,500 per person

FIFA Pavilion starts at $1,350

Premium ticket package pricing for Kansas City’s quarterfinal match has not yet been announced.

