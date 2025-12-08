ZURICH — FIFA says it will include three-minute hydration breaks in every game at next year’s World Cup, not just those played in hot weather.

The referee will stop each game 22 minutes into each half for players to take drinks, regardless of the temperature, the location or whether the stadium has a roof and air conditioning.

The change may also be a hit with broadcasters, since it makes the game schedule more predictable. The change comes after heat and humidity affected players during some games at last year’s Club World Cup in the United States.

Kansas City Stadium (that's what GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be named during the World Cup) is set to host six World Cup matches during next year's World Cup, including four group stage matches starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, when defending World Cup champion Argentina plays Algeria.

Group stage matches in Kansas City continue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, between Ecuador and Curaçao, 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25, between the Netherlands and Tunisia and 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, between Algeria and Austria.

Kansas City will also host a round-of-32 match at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, between the winner of Group K and the third-place country from Group DEIJL.

Kansas City will then host a quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

