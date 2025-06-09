From $1.5K to $9.4K: Airbnbs getting ready for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Short-term rental owners in Kansas City are optimistic the World Cup will be a great opportunity for them, despite added stress about their property taxes going up.

While some are taking the risk and listing their houses for rent a year in advance, others are choosing to wait.

Laura Williams’ properties are ready and waiting for the World Cup next year.

But if you try to book them, you won’t be able to. Her prices will depend on who is playing in KC.

"If it’s Brazil, it’s going to be more than if it’s ... some little tiny country,” Williams said. "From what we're hearing, there's a big difference."

However, some other hosts are taking the risk. Their calendars are open, and their prices are up — way up.

Here's a comparison: two nights between June 15-17 in 2025 and the same dates in 2026.

In Midtown, a three-bedroom home is listed for $525 for two nights in 2025. Next year, it jumps to $1,761. That’s more than three times the price.

In a downtown listing, there's an even bigger spike. A five-bedroom loft costs $1,537 for two nights this year. But in 2026, the same stay will cost $9,414.

"Maybe they’ll get lucky and find someone to pay that price, or maybe they’ll have to lower it to get it rented,” Williams said.

Airbnb claims that when demand for listings increases, so does supply. The company said that “helps ensure consumers have access to affordable options.”

Williams is waiting to make some decisions, but she knows one thing for certain.

"My own place, where I’m living, I’m just like, it’s getting rented,” Williams said.

She has six properties on her own and others with a partner. Her main goal is to make the most of the opportunity, and she hopes Kansas City does the same.

"We really want Brazil," Williams said. "We want the fans. We want everyone to have a good economic opportunity."

