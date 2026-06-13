Futbol Fridays kickoff in Lee's Summit proves safe week after Downtown Days incidents

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Lee's Summit's first Futbol Fridays drew hundreds of visitors on June 12, offering a family-friendly celebration of the World Cup just days after safety incidents at Downtown Days prompted organizers to announce this year's festival would be its last.

The event, held at Green Street, featured bubbles, live bands and festive dancing outside, while crowds packed inside to watch the USA take on Paraguay.

"It's so nice that Lee's Summit is saying, 'We're not giving up and we're doing a family friendly focused thing,' and it's just wonderful and safe," attendee Gail Tolbert said.

KSHB 41 Rebecca and Gail Tolbert

For months, safety had been a topic of conversation among the LS Goal 26 team. With some calling last weekend's Downtown Days incidents chaotic, Friday's event served as a test of sorts for organizers — one they appeared to pass.

"There's definitely a lot of security around and it's very family friendly, there's families everywhere," Zach Johnson said.

KSHB 41 Zach Johnson

While the event was smaller than Downtown Days, the excitement surrounding Kansas City's role as a World Cup host city was front and center.

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"I'm so glad that Kansas City's a host city. Seeing all these countries come together is so cool," Maggie Sowder said.

KSHB 41 Maggie Sowder

"It's amazing that all the eyeballs of the world are on Kansas City, on the United States," Johnson said.

Johnson also reflected on his role in the event being a part of the live band.

"It's great to be a part of the entertainment and provide music that everyone loves, and to be a part of something like this," Johnson said.

Police said after 9 p.m. they would have additional officers on duty to monitor bars in downtown Lee's Summit following Futbol Fridays.

Friday's event was the first of five. The remaining four Futbol Fridays events will take place on the next consecutive Fridays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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