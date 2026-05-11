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Chiefs officials plan to outline the next phase of renovations as the stadium prepares to host six World Cup matches. During the tournament, the venue will temporarily be known as "Kansas City Stadium," as required by FIFA.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium transforms for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The work includes operational upgrades, sustainability improvements and field modifications to accommodate a soccer pitch, which is wider than a standard NFL football field.

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about what the moment would mean to his late father, Lamar Hunt, who was an avid soccer fan and helped bring Major League Soccer to the United States.

Al Miller/KSHB A lot of people have made a lot of wonderful memories at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Clark Hunt is excited to make World Cup memories at the iconic venue this summer.

"He loves Kansas City, he loves Arrowhead Stadium, he loves the sport of soccer, and to have the World Cup coming to KC where all those things come together would be really meaningful for him," Hunt said.

Chiefs EVP of Operations and Events Matt Kenny is leading media updates on the stadium's transformation. Chiefs VP of Stadium Operations and Facilities Brandon Hamilton is also discussing sustainability milestones ahead of the tournament.

Kansas City Stadium's group stage matches are scheduled as follows:



June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria

June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao

June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands

June 27: Algeria vs. Austria

The venue will also host a round of 32 match on July 3 and a quarterfinal on July 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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