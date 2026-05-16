How different police departments across KC metro are approaching World Cup safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 has 16 reporters dedicated to covering different parts of the Kansas City metro.

We're using this network of community-based reporters to understand how some of our area's police departments are preparing for the World Cup.

Here's what we found out:

Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD - Kansas City, Missouri, reporter Megan Abundis

Kansas City, Missouri, is expecting 70,000 fans a day during the World Cup, and keeping them safe will take 1,300 officers every day.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves outlined her plans Monday night at a meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance.

To fill the 100-officer gap, the department is pulling in law enforcement from outside the city — officers from 11 states will assist KCMO police with keeping World Cup crowds safe.

KCPD Drone Program - Kansas City, Missouri, reporter La'Nita Brooks

KCPD says the department has been meeting daily to prepare for the World Cup.

They will be utilizing drones to monitor both games and fan experiences, but they will also use those drones to keep an eye out for any unauthorized drones, and they have the technology to be able to ground those if needed.

Kansas City, Kansas - Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson

KCKPD is planning to increase staffing for match days and the Fourth of July holiday.

They have already worked in conjunction with the police union, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4, to complete an overtime bid, which is a seniority-based process.

They are also planning to reach out to neighboring Kansas agencies for any additional staffing needs.

Independence - Jackson County reporter Tod Palmer

Independence's biggest public expenses is expected to be officers' overtime during the World Cup.

They're going to be assisting KCPD with security efforts at Fan Fest, which will be located at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. They'll also be helping provide police escorts for the World Cup teams, in addition to providing security at KC 2026 park and ride locations in Independence.

They expect to get reimbursed for that money, but it will be an expense on the front end.

Overland Park - Johnson County, Kansas, reporter Isabella Ledonne

The Overland Park Police Department just opened up a real-time crime monitoring center, which can be used during the World Cup.

The center is designed to bridge the gap between dispatch and police officers out in the field.

The center is already up and running. It has technology to look at license plates, traffic cameras and even technology to look at what police officers are seeing out in the field.

Here is when KSHB 41 covered the center last year.

Lawrence - Douglas County reporter Lily O'Shea Becker

The Lawrence Police Department is planning for a significant increase in visitors, and officers will be working overtime.

It is also worth noting the University of Kansas Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol all have jurisdiction in Lawrence as well.

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