‘Incredible lifelong memories’: England team pens letter thanking Kansas City, Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — England's 6-4 victory over France on Saturday in the FIFA 2026 World Cup bronze medal match gave England its best finish in the tournament since they won it all in 1966.

England made Kansas City its World Cup home during the tournament, training at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, and staying at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

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In an open letter following the conclusion of the tournament, John McDermott, England men’s technical director, said Kansas City was a “major part of our success.”

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read the letter below.:

Dear Kansas City and in particular Prairie Village,

I want to write a short note on behalf of Thomas, Harry, all the players and staff who have been allowed to become part of your community in the last five weeks.

Being away from our families, friends and loved ones can be a wrench, but I know that every single one of us here in Kansas City wants to stay longer. Yes, that’s partly due to the bond we’ve all developed together, but a huge part is the warmth that’s emanated from the people of Kansas City.

The patience you’ve shown as the brilliant police motorcades stops you in your cars to allow us to get to Swope Soccer Village or the airport. I haven’t seen any anger - just friendly and supportive waves and encouragement. The same applies to those of you who’ve worked at the manicured Swope Soccer Village training ground and nearby media centre at KC Parks and Recreation, or the staff and players at Sporting Kansas City FC who’ve assisted us with games and training. Everywhere we’ve gone we are greeted with a smile, a check-in that we are being treated well and a question about our favourite BBQs!

Perhaps the biggest testament to how we feel can be drawn from arriving back from our games in the early morning. The players are exhausted, we’ve been another 3 hours on a plane, and as we turn right off Rosewood Drive for the last 200 yards of the journey - we know we are coming home. The signs on the path wishing us luck and reminding us to believe - and a few of the more crazy people in the community waving us into the fantastic Kessler Apartments and the Inn at Meadowbrook, our home from home.

I am truly sorry we have taken over your local coffee shop, but we’ve loved cohabiting with you - sharing the pickleball courts, the swimming pool, walks around the lakes and cycling past all the kids on our way to the ice cream parlour. It’s amazing. It’s unique and you’ve left us with incredible lifelong memories.

You have been a major part of our successes in this World Cup.

From the bottom of our hearts - thank you.

John McDermott

England Men’s Technical Director

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Courtesy Eddie Keogh Photos taken by England photographer Eddie Keogh show the team's perspective of the support from Kansas City and Prairie Village during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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