Johnson County announces schedules for transit routes during FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County has released its schedule for bus services in support of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including anticipated dates and times of operation for each service.

Officials said Johnson County will operate two services during this summer's tournament: an airport drop-and-ride service and circulator routes connecting cities in the county.

Johnson County United Airport Drop and Ride will provide direct, free shuttle service from Kansas City International Airport to Lenexa City Center and the Overland Park Convention Center.

The service will be drop-off-only, with no long-term parking available at the Overland Park Convention Center or Lenexa City Center. It will be available for all airport-related travel during its operation, not just for trips related to the World Cup.

The service will operate with 30-minute frequencies daily between June 1 and July 16. Starting July 17, the service will operate at 60-minute intervals daily, running as long as funding is available.



Mondays-Fridays: 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Johnson County United Link bus service will provide a connection for residents and visitors traveling across Johnson County cities, as well as link riders to the ConnectKC26 Region Direct and ConnectKC26 Stadium Direct, which provide public transportation to the stadium on match days, regional attractions and the FIFA Fan Festival.

The service will connect the cities of Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee, and will include three routes that overlap at Oak Park Mall.

Rates for the service include $5 for a day pass, $25 for a seven-day pass and $50 for a tournament pass. These rates match those being offered by the ConnectKC26 transit system, according to county officials.

The service will operate from June 9 to July 13, with buses arriving every 20 minutes.

Dates with standard service, with buses running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:



June 9, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

July 2, 7, 8, 9, 13

Dates with late-night service, with buses running from noon to 2 a.m.:



June 12, 13, 16, 20, 24, 25, 26

July 1, 4, 12

Dates with maximum service, with buses running from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.:



June 27

July 3, 11

Dates with extended service, with buses running from 10 a.m. to midnight:



June 14, 19

July 5, 6, 10

Additional information regarding transit service, community events and more can be found here.

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