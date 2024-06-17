Johnson County sings off on initial $1.5M payment for 2026 FIFA World Cup expense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week approved an initial $1.5 million payment as the region readies to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

KC2026, the nonprofit host committee for the local matches, included a letter as part of the presentation to commissioners over the funding request.

"In light of the unprecedented opportunity for tourism and economic development that the FIFA World Cup presents for our region, including Johnson County, we would like to discuss the benefits of Johnson County and KC2026 partnering to realize the potential," Pam Kramer, chief operating officer for KC2026, said in the letter.

Commissioners voted 6-2 to approve the funding.

According to the presentation given to commissioners, the initial budget for KCMO to host matches is $165 million.

Other funding sources identified include $50 million from Missouri, $30 million from host city supporters, $28 million from Kansas, $24 million in private support, $15 million from Kansas City, Missouri, $9 million from Missouri public sources and $9 million from Kansas public sources.

KC2026 is still making revisions to the budget, but below is an initial budget breakdown:

