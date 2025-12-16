Kansas City-area residents look to cash in on World Cup rental opportunities

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in Kansas City’s Northland. She has also extensively reported on Kansas City’s preparations for the World Cup and on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

With less than 180 days until FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off in Kansas City, residents are scrambling to capitalize on what could be a financial windfall through short-term rentals.

Kansas City is now accepting applications for Major Event Short-Term Rental Registration, opening the door for homeowners to transform their properties into lucrative accommodations for soccer fans from around the world.

"It's like winning the lottery just for those two days," said Susan Brown, president of the Kansas City Short-Term Rental Alliance.

The potential earnings can make a big difference.

Scott Brake is charging 300% more than his usual rates for nights around the Argentina game, which is expected to draw massive crowds thanks to soccer superstar Lionel Messi. For other World Cup dates, he's increasing prices between 150% and 200%.

"We get our first booking, and we will have more," Brake said.

A quick search reveals some stark price differences. The same apartment that costs $201 for two nights in May jumps to $2,328 for two nights during Argentina's expected June matches. Some properties in the same area are listed for as much as $31,000.

"The high pricing you see right now is really just that," Brown said. "People haven't decided on their strategy yet, but there's also the strategy of, you know, marking it up 400% and then coming down as it gets closer."

Brake actually ended up pricing his rental lower than initially planned, though he says he's satisfied with the rates. He's even considering renting out his primary residence during the tournament.

"We wanted to see what we could get per night from our primary Airbnb, and that would help us with pricing and seeing if it would be worth it for the other property," Brake said.

For many hosts, the opportunity extends beyond just making money. Brake plans to provide guests with comprehensive guides to Kansas City's attractions, restaurants and activities.

"We want to be able to provide them with things to do in the city. We want to map it out — where to eat, where to go," Brake said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

