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With thousands of World Cup fans expected to pass through Union Station in the coming month, a Kansas City artist is helping frame the moment.

Al Miller Jeremy Bell, local artist

Jeremy Bell, a military veteran and artist originally from Seattle, created a painting now on display at Union Station called "Heartland Rising."

"I would describe my artwork as a mixture of abstraction and representation," Bell said. "I like to play around a lot with symbolism and iconography."

Bell has had a front-row seat to Kansas City's evolution in recent years, experiencing multiple Super Bowls, the NFL Draft and now the World Cup.

Al Miller Kansas City artist's painting welcomes World Cup fans at Union Station as city steps into global spotlight

"I wanted to create 'Heartland Rising' as a marker for this really historic and cultural moment," Bell said. "This painting to me signifies the moment in which Kansas City stands at the doorway to truly becoming an anchor city."

The piece carries a clear message about where Kansas City stands and where it's headed.

"That Kansas City is on the way to become the next big thing," Bell said.

Al Miller Petra Kralickova, Chief experience officer & VP of customer engagement

Petra Kralickova, chief experience officer and vice president of customer engagement at Union Station, said the painting was a natural fit for the space.

"Jeremy really selected such elements that connect Kansas City, recognizable elements, but also the World Cup FIFA coming up," Kralickvoka said. "And so, the combination and the timing of everything was just like a perfect painting for us. With strength and color, it welcomes the visitors here at Union Station."

A larger version of "Heartland Rising" is on display at IKEA in Merriam and on digital billboards across the city.

For Bell, the opportunity carries personal weight.

"For me to be a part of this historic cultural moment in this monumental space, this historic space which is Union Station, is unbelievable," Bell said.

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