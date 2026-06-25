Kansas City business converts to park-and-ride, details problems through 2 World Cup matches

KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across Kansas, including a focus on consumer issues. You can contact Taylor by email .

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Last week, I told you about a local salvage yard that's been in business for decades, but made the decision to convert into a park-and-ride location for World Cup matches at Kansas City Stadium.

I went back to check in with the owner of Avenue Auto Wrecking after the second match. He told me that in addition to low customer numbers, his shuttle had different problems at both of the first two matches.

"Our very first trip to the stadium with our pass, we weren't allowed to turn in because the communication points, where they were supposed to let us in, said, 'No. That pass is no good. You can't go in,'" Wren Sleyster told me.

KC salvage yard changes business model to offer World Cup parking

Then, at the second match, his shuttle was able to drop off customers, but wasn't allowed into the stadium parking lot to pick them up after the match.

"Once again, communication with not knowing the permits that are hanging on your windshield, security denied us entry," Sleyster said.

Those customers had to walk back to the salvage yard to return to their cars.

Sleyster is hoping for a better result this week.

KSHB 41 Avenue Auto Wrecking

But no matter what, he doesn't regret his decision to change his business model this month.

"If we don't do it, look back three, four years from now and go, 'Why didn't I try it?'" Sleyster told me. "It's either gonna work or not."

You can book parking at Avenue Auto Wrecking by clicking here.

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