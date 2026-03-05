Kansas City International Airport concessions to hold hiring fair for World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concession companies at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) are planning to increase staff for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

A hiring fair, hosted by Vantage Group, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 12 in the lower level of the terminal near Baggage Claim Carousel C at Kansas City International Airport.

As visitors travel into Kansas City, airport concessions workers will have a chance to be at the “heart of the action,” per a press release from Vantage Group.

Prospective employees will meet with companies who are hiring immediately for open positions, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Outstanding Hospitality Management, Smoothie King, St. Joseph Pretzel, WHSmith North America and others.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resume copies and two forms of valid identification.

Examples of valid identification:



Driver’s license

Social Security card

Birth certificate

State identification card

Free parking will be available in the garage for those attending the job fair — a parking ticket is required for validation.

The Kansas City area is set to welcome about 650,000 visitors from around the world this summer.

