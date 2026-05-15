Kansas City, Missouri, sets hours for bars and restaurants during World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council announced Thursday it has set operating hours for bars and restaurants during the FIFA World Cup this summer.

As KSHB 41’s Grant Stephens reported Thursday morning, the city council was set to vote on an ordinance that would allow certain bars to be open until 5 a.m. from June 11 to July 19.

Legislators in Kansas and Missouri both passed laws allowing bars and restaurants to sell liquor from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. during the World Cup.

On Thursday, the KCMO council passed an ordinance that has “tailored hours to local conditions, prioritizing public safety and economic opportunity,” per a press release from the city.

“Kansas City is ready to host the world, and we want our restaurants and bars to be part of that celebration,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. “The ordinance expands opportunity for our businesses while ensuring the police department, first responders and the city have the tools to keep residents and visitors safe.”

During the tournament, Kansas City restaurants and bars can remain open until 3 a.m., and establishments with liquor licenses in “designated entertainment districts” can operate until 5 a.m. if they provide a security plan.

The designated districts are as follows: Riverfront, River Market, West Bottoms, Downtown, Midtown, Crossroads, 18th and Vine, Westport, and Country Club Plaza.

Security plans must be submitted to the city and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department by June 1.

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