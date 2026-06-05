Kansas City soccer community hopes for FIFA World Cup 26 bounce as tourney nears

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FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off Thursday, June 11, with Kansas City at the center of the action.

Soccer community hopes for FIFA World Cup 26 bounce as tourney nears

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion, begins its title defense June 16 against Algeria at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — whoops, Kansas City Stadium — with the goal of repeating as World Cup champions.

La Albiceleste, the nickname for Argentina’s three-time World Cup champion squad, is one of four national teams calling Kansas City home for the next few weeks, creating a buzz around soccer in the region.

“We're at record numbers this week,” Kansas City Roos men’s soccer coach Ryan Pore said. “We're over 150 kids, spanning from six years old to 14 years old, so yeah — exciting week for us.”

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Pore said the World Cup buzz is helping drive the record turnout, but it’s the fun they have that keeps the kids engaged and coming back.

"The core of this camp is soccer and we just want kids that love it and want to get better,” he said. “We have a lot of those kids this week.”

For the young players at camp, growing their ability on the field is a joy.

"It's really fun, especially that you get to be with your friends and learn more skills and hang out with the coaches," camp participant Jaxson Elmer said.

Camp participant Stella Pore, who is Ryan’s daughter, agreed.

"You get to make new friends sometimes and you get to invite friends and you just kind of get to do new soccer things," she said.

But having the World Cup come to their city is something they will never forget either.

"It's going to be here, rather than watching on TV,” Elmer said, “going to actual games and feeling that energy and hype.”

Stella Pore said the proximity of the tournament makes it feel personal.

"I'm excited that it's in Kansas City and that it's close," she said.

For camp participant Rafael Martinez, a fan of Spain who's paid attention to several past World Cup tournaments, the moment snuck up on him.

"I never really thought about it (coming to Kansas City), but now that it's coming here, it's pretty cool," he said.

Martinez hopes it will drive more interest in soccer, much like the 1994 World Cup did. That was the first and only other time the tourney was staged in the U.S.

"I kind of surround myself with people who play soccer, but especially because in the 2022 World Cup we watched some games at school and people got excited," Martinez said.

Camp participant Luca Pore said the World Cup's arrival has amplified an already-growing interest in the sport among his peers.

"Most of them already liked soccer, but it's even more popular now that it's coming here," Luca Pore said. "... All my friends are talking about what games they're going to and they're really excited to go.”

Having Messi, one of the most recognizable stars on the planet, and Argentina headline a stellar group of base camp teams doesn’t hurt.

"He's just the best player in the world," Luca Pore said of Messi.

Stella Pore has her own favorite among the base camp teams — Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, who plays her same position.

"He's a center back and I am one, too, so I can look up to him," she said.

When she learned Netherlands would train in Riverside at the Kansas City Current’s practice facility for the World Cup, "I was really shocked and happy and surprised and really excited," Stella Pore said.

Ryan Pore remembers the impact the 1994 World Cup had on him as a 10-year-old and hopes FIFA World Cup 26 does the same for a new generation.

"I definitely think there's a domino effect in helping out youth soccer," Ryan Pore said.

That World Cup 32 years ago led to the creation of MLS, which launched in 1996, and a surge in the sport's popularity. The Kansas City soccer community hopes FIFA World Cup 26 can provide a similar boost.

"We need to take advantage of it, for sure," Ryan Pore said.

Kansas City will host six games during the tournament, including two in the knockout stage.

FIFA WORLD CUP 26 KANSAS CITY-BOUND BREAKDOWN

RELATED | June 16: Group J — Argentina vs. Algeria

RELATED | June 20: Group E — Ecuador vs. Curaçao

RELATED | June 25: Group F — Tunisia vs. Netherlands

RELATED | June 27: Group J — Algeria vs. Austria

RELATED | July 3: Round of 32 possibilities

RELATED | July 11: Tantalizing quarterfinal possibility

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. The journalist rewrote much of the story, edited it and recast it into its present form. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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