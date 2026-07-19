KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas City soccer fans have one last chance to gather together Sunday as Argentina and Spain are both vying for the World Cup championship.

Kansas City soccer fans plan to gather for final World Cup watch parties

Theater in the Park in Johnson County is among the venues hosting a watch party for the final match, capping off weeks of community events tied to the tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Theater in the Park hosted more than 20 watch parties, drawing new crowds and fans to enjoy the summer of soccer. Sunday's championship match is the venue's final opportunity to bring the community together before the historic tournament ends.

Susan Mong, Johnson County Park and Recreation District superintendent of culture, said the venue embraced its role as a community hub during the tournament.

"We have really enjoyed being that family-friendly option for folks to come and enjoy, kind of like the biggest backyard in the county, right?"

Olathe resident Amber Boyington doesn't want the tournament to end.

KSHB Amber Boyington

"Every one of the watch parties and every event that we've attended, there is just like a wonderful positive spirit that is just within everybody,” Boyington said. “I don't want that to end.”

Here are a few places you can enjoy a World Cup Final watch party:



Johnson County Watch Party at Theater in the Park

Soccer Capital Summer at Sporting Park

Riverfront Watch Party at Current Landing

Soccer Summer Celebration at Prairiefire

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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