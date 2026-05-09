Kansas City World Cup cleanup effort focuses on restoring Blue River trails

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Dozens of community members rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning to help clean and restore parts of Kansas City’s Blue River corridor ahead of next month’s World Cup festivities.

Kansas City partnered with Heartland Conservation Alliance for the “Renewing the Blue: World Cup Cleanup,” a hands-on volunteer effort focused on improving the area near 6310 Lewis Road.

Volunteers spent the morning removing invasive honeysuckle, picking up trash, and helping restore trails and green spaces along the river. Organizers say the cleanup supports ongoing restoration efforts already underway nearby as part of the Renewing the Blue project.

City leaders say the event was about more than beautification — it was also an opportunity to protect local wildlife habitats, restore native plant communities, and showcase Kansas City ahead of the World Cup.

The cleanup brought together residents, community groups, and local leaders, all working toward keeping the Blue River corridor clean and healthy for future generations.

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