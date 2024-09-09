KC Chamber, KC2026 partnering to help Kansas City businesses find projects for World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If all goes to plan, when the Kansas City area welcomes fans from across the world during the FIFA 2026 World Cup, the benefits of hosting teams and matches in Kansas City will be shared with everyone.

Recently, the greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership with KC2026 to create a World Cup Business Interest Form.

The form will allow businesses to answer a couple of quick questions and puts them in line to be made aware of business opportunities connected to the World Cup.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six World Cup matches — including a quarterfinal match — but the World Cup’s footprint will be regional as the area is also slated to serve as base camps for three national teams, including two on the Kansas side of the region.

“In pursuit of a supply chain that supports our goal to advance the social welfare, health and economic interest of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and the surrounding region, KC2025 will work to provide procurement opportunities for regional and diverse-owned suppliers when practical,” KC2026’s Board of Directors wrote on the KC2026 website. “KC2026 will conduct outreach with regional and diverse business associations to increase awareness of products and services needed.”

While the interest form is a collaboration between the KC Chamber and KC2026, businesses do not need to be a part of the chamber to sign up.

“We recognize that the best way to ensure our local businesses receive the economic benefits of bringing a World Cup to Kansas City is by working together and committing to source local first,” KC Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Reardon wrote last month.

Among the products and services potentially being sought include audio/visual services, catering, event production, security, transportation and others.

Businesses are encouraged to fill out the form by Dec. 31, 2024. KC2026 anticipates the vendor list will be made “widely available to the KC2026 organizing committee and the community” throughout 2025.

