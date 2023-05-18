KC Sports Commission announces nonprofit organization to oversee host city efforts for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Thursday the formation of KC2026 and its Board of Directors to oversee strategy and deliver host city duties for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at a press conference at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The board members are made up of business executives, civic leaders and elected officials. Karen Daniel, a retired CFO with Black & Veatch, will serve as the board president.

The board members have been announced. pic.twitter.com/q0h9lD4JcW — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) May 18, 2023

The organization will work closely with FIFA officials to ensure compliance with the event guidelines and standards. The board will lead fundraising efforts, as well as engage with various stakeholders, including government entities, community organizations, sponsors and volunteers to ensure that all preparations are in place for the event.

“This is a proud moment for Kansas City. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring jobs to our residents, generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our region, and will illustrate on a global stage what we’ve known for some time: Kansas City is the soccer capital of America. I can’t wait to welcome the world to Kansas City,” said KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, one of 20 board members.

Ahead of the announcement, FIFA unveiled tournament branding for each host city for the first time ever.

Kansas City will receive $50 million from the state of Missouri to help fund preparations for the World Cup.

Kansas City was selected as one of 16 North American host cities last June.

Games will be played on GEHA Field but the amount is unclear.

—