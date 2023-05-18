'WeAre26': FIFA releases branding for 2026 World Cup, which will include games in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA relased it's official branding for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday night, which will feature games in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, who found it was selected to host matches for 2026 World Cup last June, is still set to find out its official branding early Thursday morning at 2 a.m.

The roll out will continue in Kansas City Thursday, with installations promoting the World Cup being installed throughout the city.

This includes banners hanging from Union Station, to lawn paintings at Mill Creek Park and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The games in KCMO will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead, though FIFA has yet to say how many.

