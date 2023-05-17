2026 World Cup installations to go on display around Kansas City on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA will reveal Kansas City's unique branding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup early Thursday morning, with installations promoting the national event to follow across the Kansas City area throughout the day, the Kansas City Sports Commission announced.

Kansas City's World Cup brand will be unveiled Thursday at 2 a.m., alongside promotions for the other host cities.

The tournament installations going on display around Kansas City include banners hanging from Union Station, as well as lawn paintings at Mill Creek Park and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

“As Kansas City’s visual voice, Union Station is thrilled to help unveil the new branding of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to our community," Union Station Kansas City President and CEO George Guastello said in a statement. "It’s moments like these — one following the next — that create the next generation of priceless individual memories and collective opportunities.”

Riders of the KC Streetcar will also have the opportunity to ride a new 2026 World Cup streetcar, which will be unveiled around noon Thursday.

With a major streetcar system expansion underway in advance of 2026, we couldn’t be more excited to build on these strengths and do our part to ensure Kansas City is at our very best when the FIFA World Cup comes to town,” said Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority.

Digital displays highlighting the World Cup can also be spotted around the Kansas City area Thursday, and the iconic Kansas City skyline will be lit up in World Cup branded colors.

City and state government officials will be joined by leaders of Kansas City's sporting community to reveal additional information on the 2026 World Cup at 11 a.m. Thursday.