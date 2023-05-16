'Major' announcement on 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City to be shared Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back in June 2022, Kansas City learned its bid to welcome the world and host the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a success.

Now, some of the leaders working to bring the event together are gearing up to make a "major" announcement, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, local government leaders, including Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., will be joined by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to deliver the news.

Prominent figures in Kansas City's sporting community will also attend the press conference, including Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting Kansas City.

Kansas City business leaders will be present at the event as well.

FIFA recently announced the official brand of the 2026 World Cup will be revealed Wednesday. Projections and events for the 16 host cities will be shared on May 17, too.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest single-sport event ever," a release from FIFA stated. "Three host countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches will unite an entire continent and showcase a momentous new tournament to ensure the ultimate football show."

The full list of U.S. host cities includes Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

Toronto and Vancouver will be the host cities in Canada, while Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey were selected as the event's destinations in Mexico.

