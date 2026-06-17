KC2026 cites stadium entry as cause of transportation delays getting to Tuesday match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While KC2026 chalks up Tuesday as an overall success, the organization addressed delays and frustration some fans experienced while trying to get to Kansas City Stadium for Tuesday night’s match, which featured Argentina and Algeria.

In a statement Wednesday, KC2026 said delays and frustration were due to "operational constraints" that "created congestion that affected all modes of transportation arriving at the venue."

As stadium entry operations are primarily the responsibility of FIFA, KC2026 said it has shared recommendations that should improve the experience on Saturday for Ecuador vs. Curaçao.

The full statement reads:

"Yesterday was a historic day for Kansas City as the region hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup match. The excitement was felt from watch parties across the metro to a record-setting day at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City to Lionel Messi's history-making performance at KC Stadium in front of a global audience.



"While the day was an extraordinary success overall, we recognize that some fans experienced significant delays entering the stadium complex and understand the frustration that created. Transportation systems successfully moved fans throughout the region and to the stadium area. The primary challenge occurred at stadium entry, where operational constraints created congestion that affected all modes of transportation arriving at the venue. While decisions regarding stadium entry operations primarily rest with FIFA, based on yesterday’s experience, KC2026 and its partners have provided specific recommendations to improve operations ahead of Saturday's match."

In a similar vein, the office of KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city will continue to work with World Cup partners to ensure a smooth experience for fans.

“While we’re proud of all the successes Kansas City had yesterday during a global showcase for our community, the city will over the days ahead continue to work with our local organizing committee, KC2026, other regional agencies, and FIFA, our stadium and Truman Sports Complex manager during the World Cup, to ensure commute times and entry and exit points are safe, efficient, clearly marked, and reliable for future matches via any method of transportation," Lucas' statement read.

In real-time, many fans posted about their woes on social media, bemoaning long lines and traffic while using ConnectKC26 buses to get to the game.

World Cup fans wait for buses at Graceway Church in Kansas City, Missouri

KC2026 responded in the moment on Tuesday by saying organizers were aware of the delays and were working with “transport partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible, ensuring the safe passage of all attending fans."

Due to long lines, some fans who chose the park-and-ride location at Graceway Church chose to walk to the stadium.

Fans start walking to game due to long bus line

KSHB 41’s Fernanda Silva used public transportation to get to the game. You can watch her experience below.

KSHB's Fernanda Silva used public transportation to get to tonight's match

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