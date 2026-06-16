LIVE UPDATES | Options to get to stadium for Argentina vs Algeria World Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The eyes of two countries and the global soccer community will be on Kansas City tonight as the city hosts its first match of FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2022 champion Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, will want to get off to a good start against Algeria at 8 p.m. from Kansas City Stadium in the hunt to repeat.

The buzz leading up to the match has been building for weeks and reached a fever pitch Monday night as fans of both countries held rallies across Kansas City.

Join KSHB 41 throughout Tuesday with live updates as fans make their way to the stadium and watch parties. Remember to share your photos and videos with us at pics@kshb.com .



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UPDATE, 12 p.m. | KSHB 41's Megan Abundis reports the energy at the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City is building.

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m. | One of the big stories we're following today is fans getting to the stadium. Kansas City's six World Cup matches are not going to be like going to a Chiefs game or a concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, a large security perimeter is taking up much of the parking lots at Truman Sports Complex, with only a small part reserved for VIP fans.

Most fans will look to take buses to the stadium.

KC2026 said Monday that Stadium Direct park-and-ride services from Oak Park Mall and North Kansas City are sold out.

Tickets for Stadium Direct park-and-ride service from Graceway, Independence Center, the Country Club Plaza and FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial remained available as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Matchday starts with a plan ⚽️



Stadium Direct service from Oak Park Mall and North Kansas City are sold out, but additional Stadium Direct and Region Direct options are still available.



Check your route, allow extra travel time, and stay up to date before heading out.… pic.twitter.com/pZgih70dHK — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 16, 2026

KSHB 41 transportation anchor/reporter Daniela Leon touched on the transportation options earlier Tuesday . You can watch her report in the video player below.

Getting around KC and to Kansas City Stadium on Match Day

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. | This video is too cool not to share:

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