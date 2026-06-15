Argentina fans pack Mill Creek Park for banderazo ahead of team’s first FIFA World Cup 26 match

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Argentina fans packed Mill Creek Park for Monday's banderazo ahead of the team's first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Banderazos are passionate fan rallies that often feature chants and the waving of flags.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

KSHB 41 Plaza tower cam shot of Argentina banderazo

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

KSHB 41’s Fernanda Silva said fans started arriving hours before the 6 p.m., setting up around 4 p.m.

Argentina opens its World Cup title defense Tuesday against Algeria at 8 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

Both teams have set up base camp in the area. Argentina is training at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, while staying at the Origin Hotel along the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri. Algeria is training at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence and staying at the DoubleTree.

As expected, Argentina fans have made their presence known in the area.

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But Kansas has quickly taken to Algeria, going viral for embracing the team.

RELATED | KU marching band welcomes Algeria’s World Cup team to Lawrence with country's national anthem

RELATED | Algeria opens World Cup training to the public in Lawrence

RELATED | 2 unlikely friends: Lawrence resident welcomes Algerian fan into her home

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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