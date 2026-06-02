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Dozens of fans gathered outside the Origin Hotel on Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront Monday, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentina's World Cup squad — including the sport's biggest star, Lionel Messi.

Argentina fans flock to Kansas City hotel for glimpse of Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup

Messi's face was plastered on the outside of the Origin Hotel, but for die-hard fans, that wasn't enough.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Lionel Messi's picture on outside of Origin Hotel on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Axel Marquez, who came with his brother, was among those who waited outside.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Axel Marquez and his brother

He arrived around 10 a.m. Monday.

"We got to see Messi through the window, which was insane," Marquez said.

Just one day after Argentina's team arrived in Kansas City on May 31, fans gathered outside the hotel where they stayed Monday.

Nearly everyone had the same favorite player: Lionel Messi.

“To hear that the national World Cup champions are staying here in Kansas City, that’s insane for any soccer fan,” Marquez said. “So we had to come out. This is awesome.”

Jonathan Melgarejo, who was born in Argentina, brought his daughter — born in Kansas in October 2025 — to share the moment.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Jonathan Melgarejo and his daughter

His son brought a Lego Messi that he constructed.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Jonathan Melgarejo's son shows off his Lego Lionel Messi.

“It’s a dream for us,” Messi said. “So exciting.”

For Hay Dah, the excitement was so strong that he came straight from work.

When he snapped a photo of Messi, the moment hit hard.

Hay Dah Photo Hay Dah took of Messi on Monday morning.

"My heart dropped six meters down," Dah said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Hay Dah points to window he says he saw Messi standing in on Monday morning.

Marquez described a similar feeling.

"Even just seeing him from the window, even 100 meters away, my heart started to beat a little faster," Marquez said.

For many, the trip was a family affair.

"We're all big soccer fans. I may be the biggest soccer fan, but we've got some future really big soccer fans in the family," said David Holstein, who came with his family.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 David Holstein and his family

Melgarejo seconded that sentiment when he talked about his daughter.

“She was born here in Kansas last year in October," he said. "She supports Argentina and Messi too.”

After hours of braving the heat, some fans finally got the chance to wish their team good luck as the players headed off to practice at 5:00 p.m. at Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Fans excitedly wave at buses leaving for practice on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department escorted the team to the facility for practice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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