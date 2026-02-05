Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Argentina to set up base camp at Sporting KC’s Compass Minerals training center in Kansas City, Kansas

Team will stay at Origin hotel in KCMO's riverfront
Aerial view of Compass Minerals National Performance Center/Sporting KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Argentina Men’s National Team will train at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of making Kansas City its FIFA 2026 World Cup base camp.

The training center in western KCK is normally used by Sporting KC, the area’s Major League Soccer team.

Sporting KC confirmed the news on Thursday.

“Following several inspection trips and after a thorough final report, it was concluded that Kansas City would be the ideal location for the tournament, considering the distances between cities and, more importantly, the amenities available to the team,” the Argentine Football Federation wrote Thursday.

During their time at base camp in Kansas City, the Argentina contingent will stay at the 118-room Origin hotel located on Kansas City, Missouri’s riverfront, KSHB 41 News learned Thursday.

Base camps serve as a hub where teams arrive ahead of their first match and return to after matches.

The Argentinian squad is set to play their first match of the 2026 World Cup at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) against Algeria on June 16.

Last month, Argentinian airline Aerolíneas announced four nonstop flights between Kansas City and Buenos Aires during the World Cup.

The $75 million Compass Minerals center, which opened in 2018, features five fields, including a "super pitch" that spans seven acres with three full-size natural grass fields and two synthetic turf fields with LED sports lighting.

The center also features a gymnasium, sports performance lab, hydrotherapy pools, training room, locker rooms, team lounge, offices, classrooms, and a media studio.

Earlier this week, reports from England indicated that the English Men's National Team had selected Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, as its training camp site, with the team hotel at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

