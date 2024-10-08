KC2026 offering $10K prize for Kansas City's official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The organizers behind the effort to get Kansas City ready to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 are looking for inspiration.

On Tuesday, KC2026 announced a campaign to design the official Kansas City Host City poster.

The call for entries runs through 11:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Five finalists will each receive a $1,000 prize for their design. One $10,000 grand prize will be awarded to the winner.

The winner will be announced in the first half of 2025. Artists must be 18 years or older and reside in Kansas or Missouri.

“This poster will commemorate the occasion and help showcase our region to visitors, viewers and soccer fans across the world,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said Tuesday in a release. “The poster should be an expression of our shared love of sports, but also capture how we collaborate to strengthen our communities, celebrate victories and unite as the heart of the nation.”

More details about the contest are available on KC2026’s website.

