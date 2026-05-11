KC2026 offers new details, renderings on KCHouse ‘Global Gateway’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The organizing committee behind Kansas City’s hosting of FIFA World Cup 2026 announced new details and renderings for a “global gateway” space on the Country Club Plaza.

Dubbed KC House, KC2026 officials say the space will serve as “the primary hospitality venue for global leaders, civic stakeholders and business partners, offering a place to meet, connect and represent Kansas City.”

The by-invitation space will be located at 111 Nichols Road, a former retail space occupied by Forever 21.

“KCHouse is where the world will discover the heart of Kansas City, and where our region will forge new global relationships that fuel growth long after the final whistle,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said when details were first announced last October. “This initiative embodies our goal of delivering measurable, sustained, and long-term impact for our civic, public and private partners who share a vision to elevate the entire region on a global stage.”

Courtesy Populous West entry to KCHouse on the Country Club Plaza

Courtesy Populous KCHouse entry

Courtesy Populous

Courtesy Populous

Courtesy Populous

Courtesy Populous

Courtesy Populous

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