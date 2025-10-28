KC2026 reveals plans for FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Kansas City got its first look Tuesday at the FIFA 2026 World Cup Fan Fest planned for the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Fan Fest will be situated on the south lawn and built around a 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance, opening into an event organizers say will be free and offer activities for the entire family.

Organizers provided details during a press conference on Tuesday. You can watch the full announcement in the video player below.

Fan Fest will feature a main video board measuring 45 feet by 25 feet, with additional screens throughout the festival.

The Liberty Memorial will serve as the backdrop for Fan Fest, with a secondary stage on the east side of the grounds for additional performances.

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer says the design — created by teams at Kansas City-based Populous — was “intentional about creating a distinctly Kansas City experience.”

Officials plan for the event to operate for at least 18 days during the multi-week World Cup.

Fan Fest will be open during all six matches hosted by Kansas City at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) and will serve as the region’s official watch party for at least three matches with the U.S. national team. Organizers plan to announce additional dates in the future.

“This is our time to shine as a region, and I can tell you with confidence that we are ready," Kramer said.

Fan Fest will offer visitors and locals alike a chance to connect with Kansas City-area cuisine, culture, entertainers and people.

The tailgating experience will be front and center, as will lots of shade, misting fans, and a misting tunnel to keep fans cool during the event.

Kansas City will host group-stage matches on June 16, June 19, June 24 and June 27. The city will also host a Round of 32 match on July 3 and a quarterfinal match on July 11.

We'll learn who will play in the four group-stage matches when the draw is announced in December.

Officials predict the July 11 quarterfinal match will be the biggest sporting event in Kansas City’s history .

