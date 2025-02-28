KC26 set to deliver mobility plan to FIFA by the end of March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By the end of March, KC26, the entity in charge of planning, constructing and implementing all aspects of the World Cup in Kansas City will delivery a mobility concept to FIFA. The plan is an outline of their transportation for fans, VIP'S, volunteers, players and solutions to ensure the plan is safe, reliable and efficient.

The map above is a conceptual representation of what KC26 transportation plan could look like. The yellow dots representing potential park and ride locations scattered across both state lines. The red arrows representing connections to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where the games will be played, and the yellow arrows indicating potential connections to the World War I Memorial and Museum where FIFA Fan Festival will be held.

It is estimated, Kansas City could welcome around 650,000 people from across the world for the international tournament.

"It's so important that if we're going to realize the $653 million of economic impact we have a safe and seamless transportation network," said Jason Sims, Director of Transportation.

Jason Sims - Director of Transportation

Earlier this year, KC26 announced it was among the first host cities to lease 200 buses to handle the influx of fans. Sims states the procurement of the buses included fuel, maintenance, drivers, staff salary and accommodations. Cost to spectators is still unknown.

"It’s undetermined if there will be fares for the transportation system, but one thing I do know is that it will be safe, it will be seamless, and people will be well informed about their options for transportation," said Sims.

According to KC26, their plan also leans heavily on a park and ride network to streamline traffic during the tournament. Later this year, KC26 will put out a call for volunteers to help with tournament needs including bilingual ambassadors needed on busses.

"We're going to have ambassadors on each of our buses that we're hoping them to all be bilingual, so that we can be able to traverse some of the language barriers," added Sims.

The goal is for this park and ride network to alleviate congestion concerns. Multi-modal options like the KC Street Car, increased capacity for ride shares, and options for biking and walking are also factors organizers believe will help streamline traffic.

"It is a major focus of KC26, to leave a sustained and long term impact as far as our transportation framework for regional connectivity," Sims said.

Depending on FIFA regulations parts of the first draft may not be publicly available. Keep in mind this is a draft plan and will continue to be refined as more information is available, including FIFA feedback and the final draw in December.

Earlier this month, a report came out through the US Travelers Association stating the US Travel System can't handle the influx coming with the World Cup and the Olympics.

According to a KC26 spokesperson;

“Our region and country are going to be on the international stage during the FIFA World Cup 26™. Kansas City is expecting 650,000 visitors in June and July 2026, many of whom will be international travelers. Hosting a safe and seamless World Cup is critical to fully realizing the economic development opportunity presented by this international sporting event and establishing a sustained legacy.

We are working closely with our representatives at the local, state and federal levels and are fortunate to have partners who are deeply committed to the success of the international tournament. All recognize that robust security is essential for successful World Cup matches and events.

To this end, KC2026 has been advocating for a White House-level, single point of coordination for World Cup planning and are glad to see U.S. Travel Association, in its report “A Vision for a World-Class Travel System in America,” is also recommending this important action.”

