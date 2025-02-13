Johnson County green lights bus route from KCI to Lenexa, Overland Park during FIFA 2026 World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Soccer fans coming to Kansas City to catch a FIFA 2026 World Cup match will have an easy way to get from Kansas City International Airport to busy hot spots in Johnson County, Kansas.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted 7-0 to accept $2 million in funding from the Mid-America Regional Council to fund a bus route between KCI and destinations at Lenexa's City Center and the Overland Park Convention Center.

Thursday's vote also authorizes spending $600,000 from county funds for the routes.

LINK | KSHB 41 coverage of FIFA 2026 World Cup

Both locations offer a large number of hotel rooms for guests in the area during the tournament. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to host six matches during the World Cup, including one of four quarterfinal matches.

Last summer, Johnson County commissioners approved a $1.5 million deposit to help acquire 50 buses to help the county transport fans during the tournament.

LINK | Johnson County officials say buses secured for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches is win for region

Johnson County officials say buses secured for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches is win for region

—