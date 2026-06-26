KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport is expecting its busiest travel day of the World Cup so far today.

KCI braces for busiest day so far of World Cup

The Kansas City Aviation Department says it's been gearing up for this day since the reveal of the match schedule in December.

Kansas City is one of six host cities that have two match days separated by a single day on the calendar.

Other host cities have multiple airports to handle the inbound and outbound passengers.

Airport officials expect increased traffic with people who attended the Netherlands vs. Tunisia match leaving town and travelers attending Saturday's Algeria vs. Austria match coming to Kansas City.

The airport and its concessions contractor will be holding several activations inside the terminal throughout the day.