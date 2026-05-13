KCK business owners hope World Cup traffic offsets bridge closure impacts

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Several bridges are closed throughout Kansas City, Kansas, as the area prepares to host World Cup matches beginning June 11. Local business owners are hoping the surge in visitors finds its way to their doors.

Perla Garcia, owner of Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant, said the closures have already affected her business.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Perla Garcia, owner of Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant locations

The 18th Street Bridge runs between two of her three locations and has influenced which location customers visit.

The bridge is not expected to reopen until fall 2027.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Construction along the 18th Street bridge in KCK on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

"We think it'll give all of our locations a boost in traffic," Garcia said.

Garcia said she has extended her business hours ahead of the World Cup to prepare for increased foot traffic.

"I don't think we'll be able to know until we're actually in the middle of it all," Garcia said.

Work on the 18th Street Bridge in KCK will continue through the World Cup

Across the street from Garcia's Strawberry Hill location sits Krizman's Sausage, a longtime family business.

Owner Joe Krizman said he is not too concerned about the bridge closures.

"I think people, if they want to come here, they're going to get here," Krizman said.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Joe Krizman, Krizman's Sausage

Krizman said he is optimistic the World Cup will draw an international crowd to the neighborhood.

"I know a lot of Europeans love sausage, so hopefully we can get them to come in and see us," Krizman said.

He pointed to the area's cultural character as an additional draw for visitors.

"We're very optimistic that we'll get people to come,” Krizman said. “This is a very ethnic area and there's the Strawberry Hill Museum a few blocks away," Krizman said.

Krizman said he has also increased advertising ahead of the tournament.

Both business owners said they plan to take the World Cup one day at a time.

"We're just gonna gauge it and see how it goes," Garcia said.

Delaney Tholen, KC Metro Public Affairs Manager for KDOT, said debris remains in the river near the bridge closures and that people should stay out of the water.

Tholen added that any boats seen in the area have permission from KDOT to be there.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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