KCK World Cup watch parties offer free rides, community fun and chance to win match tickets

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Kansas City, Kansas, is celebrating the FIFA World Cup with watch parties, street festivals and a free ride to get there.

Mexico defeated South Africa in the first World Cup match of the year Thursday, and KCK fans had plenty to cheer about at a local watch party.

Banners around the area carry a simple message to the public: come kick it in KCK.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 'Kick it in KCK' banners drape Memorial Hall on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Around 44,000 KCK residents have Mexican roots, according to 2025 Census data.

Mark Coronado, co-owner of Red Machine Party Bus, said the energy has felt familiar.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Mark Coronado, co-owner of Red Machine Party Bus

"Watching them play has been great,” Coronado said. “It's similar to watching the Chiefs play.”

Coronado spends most Chiefs games behind the wheel of a bus.

His company teamed up with Visit KCK to offer free rides to and from watch parties.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Exterior of bus passengers can take for free to an from watch parties.

"It's pretty cool," Coronado said.

The free bus route includes 13 stops at different KCK restaurants and bars on every watch party day, in addition to Memorial Hall, running until 1 a.m.

All 13 stops include:



Tarahumaras Mexican Restaurant

Fat Matt’s Vortex/The Shop/Beverly’s

Breit’s Stein & Deli/Hillsiders

Blue Palm Tiki

403 Club

Slap’s BBQ/Chicago’s

Osuna Bakery

El Camaroncito

El Torito Grill

Tao Tao Chinese Restaurant

Delicias De Honduras Restaurant

Las Palmas Restaurant

John’s Java and Jazz

Coronado said the World Cup is shining a light on a community with a lot to offer.

"There's a lot more in KCK that people don't realize,” Coronado said. “We do a taco tour — that has been an explosion, that's been great.”

Not everyone at the watch party was a lifelong soccer fan.

Amanda Peña said she came ready to learn.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Amanda Peña, fan

"Ask questions about soccer, that's what I've had to do,” Peña said. “I knew nothing about soccer, but I've learned so much.”

Fan Chris Powell said the atmosphere made the trip worthwhile.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Chris Powell, fan

"It's really easy to kind of sit at home and watch games there, but it's nice kind of having that social experience with all the other fans there," Powell said.

Some attendees didn't have far to travel.

Toni Nicotera said she lives just down the street, and she encouraged her friend Mary Smith to join her.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Toni Nicotera and Mary Smith, fans

"We thought it'd be more exciting to come down here and be with everybody," Smith said.

There are seven watch parties remaining, and each one comes with an added incentive — attendees can enter their name in a drawing for two tickets to a World Cup match. You must be present to enter.

The next watch party and street festival is June 16 in KCK.

Six of the watch parties will be Spanish language broadcasts, and all of the watch parties will be held at Memorial Hall, located at 600 N. Seventh Street Trafficway.

The remaining watch party dates (and match times) are below. Ones with an asterisk will be joint events with the One World Wyandotte Street Festival.

Doors open an hour and a half before the match:



Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m.*

Wednesday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m.*

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m.*

Monday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m.*

For those wanting to ride the free bus, it picks up and drops off at Memorial Hall on each match day.

The hours of operation are as follows: noon to 1 a.m. on June 16; 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on June 17; 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on June 18; noon to 1 a.m. on June 22; noon to 1 a.m. on June 23; and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on June 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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