KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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It will take more than 1,000 officers to cover Kansas City everyday during the FIFA World Cup.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will have assistance from other departments out of state and from its eyes in the sky during the global event.

Drones are stationed around the city to respond to shootings, robberies, prowlers and any life-threatening or critical calls within minutes.

The program, Drones for First Responders, officially launched in 2025.

KSHB 41 KCPD Maj. Greg Williams shows KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson an active drone response.

Using a remote control, an officer can get to a crime scene without ever leaving the office.

"The sky is the limit because we can assist with capturing these things in real time. It will assist with evidence, assist us with prosecutions — which ultimately reduces crime — especially if you're doing something and now you’re looking over your shoulder," said KCPD Major Greg Williams.

KCPD drones can clear a scene before an officer arrives, will assist during World Cup

The technology will be useful for the largest event to ever come to Kansas City — the World Cup.

KSHB 41 News covered a story with KCPD in 2016 when the department was trying out the idea.

"Fast forward 10 years now, with regulation change and technology, we’re able to remotely fly drones throughout the city," Major Williams said.

The drones are operated by an officer from KCPD's real-time crime center. So far, they have responded to over 2,600 calls, including life-threatening or critical calls.

KSHB 41 A KCPD officer operates a drone remotely from the department's real-time crime center.

According to Major Williams, roughly 16% of the time, a drone can clear a scene without an officer showing up.

"Just got a couple robbery suspects that hid behind a house. We were able to watch them for a while, have officers come in, but after they were taken into custody they actually kinda surrendered to the drone because we were trying to draw their attention as the officers approached," Major Williams said.

KCPD has several drone docks stationed throughout the city. Those locations are private for safety.

During the World Cup, it will provide assistance for calls ranging from parking issues to medical emergencies and other critical incidents.

"It’s the future," Major Williams said. "With technology, if you’re not trying to use it to your benefit, you’re going to get behind."

The drones are on track to respond to 600 calls this month.

While they can respond to a scene within minutes, Major Williams hopes they are also a deterrent that can make someone think twice before breaking the law.

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"They fly so high — unless you're really looking at them or looking for them, you won't see them until it's too late. Hopefully, that will prevent some of this too," he said.

The Drones for First Responders Program received $600,000 in grant funding from KCMO and the Police Foundation of Kansas City.

FEMA also issued $11 milion to KCPD for the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant so the department can identify unauthorized drone activity during the World Cup.

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