KSHB 41’s World Cup analyst shares 3 things Kansas City should know about the tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41’s World Cup analyst Graham Zusi, a former Sporting Kansas City star who represented the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup, shared the three things Kansas City should know about the tournament before it kicks off this summer.

KSHB 41’s World Cup analyst shares 3 things KC should know about tournament

First, he told KSHB 41 anchor Caitlin Knute it is difficult even for him to “comprehend the magnitude of what’s coming to Kansas City.”

Zusi said it is truly a global event, so Kansas City can expect a “massive influx of fans into the city.” He said some fans will come to support the base camp teams, others will come to town for the teams that play in Kansas City, and the most dedicated will travel around the country to follow their team.

“Just the magnitude of the tournament is second to none,” Zusi said.

Felipe Dana/AP United States' Graham Zusi, right, controls the ball next to Belgium's Eden Hazard (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and the USA at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014.

Second, Zusi said the passion World Cup fans bring is incredible.

“I think the passion alone is what’s gonna really catch the eye of the casual watcher,” Zusi said.

He said the excitement scale is nearly 10 times that of Super Bowl pandemonium.

Julio Cortez/AP United States' Graham Zusi celebrates after his team's 2-1 victory over Ghana during the group G World Cup soccer match between Ghana and the United States at the Arena das Dunas in Natal, Brazil, Monday, June 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Third, Zusi said Kansas Citians will likely experience increased traffic.

He suggests leaving early and planning ahead for possible delays.

Zusi will share more World Cup wisdom with KSHB 41 as we continue to count down the days to the FIFA World Cup.

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