Legends, fans unite in Kansas City at Premier League Mornings Live

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Premier League Mornings Live, a two-day fan festival hosted by the Premier League and NBC Sports, looks to bring football enthusiasts living in Kansas City together to experience a matchday like never before.

This weekend, fans will gather at Kansas City Live! in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to watch live Premier League matches on massive screens, surrounded by an atmosphere filled with free, family-friendly activities.

Fans will have the opportunity to snap photos with the iconic Premier League Trophy and club mascots, and participate in games and souvenirs.

You must register for the event to take part in the action.

KSHB 41 journalist and soccer enthusiast Daniela Leon had the unique opportunity Friday to sit down with two Premier League legends: Alan Shearer and Jermain Defoe. You can watch her interview in the video player below.

Premier League soccer comes to KC

Shearer and Defoe offered perspectives on the ongoing evolution of the Premier League, the excitement of fan festivals like this, and how Kansas City can best prepare for the World Cup, especially with talks that England could set up base camp in Kansas City.

