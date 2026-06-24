KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

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My family visited the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City last weekend and had a blast.

For other moms and families who are thinking of bringing out the whole crew, I put together this mama's FIFA Fan Fest Family Guide to share what worked for us and what we wish we had done differently.

Lindsay Shively shares her family guide for attending FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City

First things first, you need to register for the day you are thinking of going (same-day registration is available). You'll need to register each person going. A reminder that registration is free.

On busy days, the Fan Fest may reach capacity at certain points. But as some fans leave, volunteers will let new fans in.

Packing for FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City

Get a clear bag! I loaded ours with diapers, wipes, toys, sunglasses, etc. You can also bring a diaper bag, but there are size limits. A clear bag can't be bigger than 12 "X 6" X 12" and a small bag can't be bigger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

No aerosols allowed, so we sprayed on sunscreen at home.

I brought my kids' plastic water bottles. They have to be plastic and empty. They have refill stations, but you cannot bring in food or drink. We left our toddler's beloved pouches at home.

I wish we would have brought a blanket!! There is a lot of room to sit. We found shade and ended up sitting on the grass and having a picnic. You cannot bring lawn chairs, but you can bring a blanket in a clear bag. The blanket can't be bigger than 40 inches by 80 inches.

You can bring a stroller! So glad we did!

Getting there - We took a bus!

Then let's talk about how to get there! At the last minute, we decided to take the ConnectKC26 Region Direct .

We parked in Liberty and hopped on a bus that dropped us off maybe a block or two from the FIFA Fan Fest entrance.

The bus cost $5 per person, and buses run every twenty minutes or so. We just had to wait maybe 10 minutes each time, and didn't have to worry about a parking spot or walking a long way with two kids. I'd do it again.

If you're thinking about taking the bus, check out the map .

KC2026

The Region Direct buses are the red dots you see, with over a dozen pick-up spots from Liberty to The Legends, Lee's Summit, Lawrence, Lenexa, the Overland Park Convention Center, and more.

This is different than the Stadium Direct buses. I reached out to KC2026 about that. For example, Oak Park Mall has both Stadium Direct and Region Direct. If Stadium Direct is sold out, that does not impact Region Direct. You can buy passes online and download them to your wallet to show when you get on the bus.

You'll find a full list of things you can't bring and other information online .

If you have other questions about FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City for your family? Let me know!

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