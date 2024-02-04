Watch Now
Kansas City to host 6 FIFA World Cup matches in 2026

4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal
Dan Cohen / KSHB 41
Fans rejoice the Power & Light District after Kansas City was awarded a hosting bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 15:57:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday marks an important milestone as Kansas City gets ready to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Tournament organizers are set to announce the match schedule for all matches slated for 2026 across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Watch the live announcement HERE starting at 2 p.m. CT.

2:55 p.m. | The bronze-medal match will be held in Miami, with the final set for New York/New Jersey on July 19.

2:50 p.m. | Kansas City also picked up a Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, as well as a quarterfinal match on Saturday, July 11.

2:45 p.m. | Soccer fans celebrated KC's schedule reveal at a watch party at No Other Pub in downtown KC.

2:35 p.m. | Kansas City will host four group-stage games: June 16, June 20, June 25 and June 27.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will undergo renovations to meet FIFA specifications before 2026.

2:25 p.m. | Canada's opening game will be held in Toronto on June 12. Toronto and Vancouver will host five group-stage matches.

In Mexico, Guadalajara will host four group-stage matches and Mexico City and Monterrey will each host three.

2:15 p.m. | Mexico City will kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11 at Estadio Azteca.

