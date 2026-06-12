KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Mexico opened FIFA World Cup 26 with a 2-0 victory over South Africa on Thursday, and "El Tri" fans across the Kansas City area were ready to celebrate.

It's not unusual for soccer supporters to pack KC Live! at the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, but the pro-Mexico crowd was rowdy from the start for a midday, midweek watch party.

Ailin Bernal, 16, was attending her first watch party at the venue, joining her father, Juan Bernal, for the occasion.

Mexico fans in Kansas City celebrate as 'El Tri' opens FIFA World Cup 26 by topping South Africa

"I'm ready for them to score and everyone here to go crazy," she said. "I'm so ready."

Mexico didn't disappoint — and fans hope the World Cup in Kansas City won't either.

"It's always so lively, and I'm so excited that it's finally coming here," Ailin said. "I never thought it would, but we really get to experience it here. So, I’m really excited."

Fan favorite Raúl Jiménez powered the win, delivering the kind of performance supporters had been anticipating.

Tod Palmer/KSHB Mexico opened FIFA World Cup 26 with a 2-0 victory over South Africa on Thursday, and "El Tri" fans across the Kansas City area were ready to celebrate.

"He's my favorite player," said Alekis Rojas, who was draped in a Mexican flag at KC Live! "I've been watching him for a long time, and I've been supporting him ever since."

Meanwhile, Juan predicted Jiménez's first career World Cup goal — in his fourth World Cup appearance — before kickoff.

"He wants to score in a World Cup, and I think today is the day," Juan said.

Rojas shared confidence in Jiménez's expected prowess for the tournament ahead.

KSHB 41 Alekis Rojas

"He's going to play really well in this World Cup," Rojas said.

Juan also predicted at least a run to the World Cup quarterfinals for El Tri in the coming weeks.

Mexico bowed out in the group stage at the World Cup for the first time four years ago, but it is eager for a better showing as one of three North American hosts along with the U.S. and Canada.

Fans across the state line were thrilled to see Mexico start the tourney with a lopsided victory, enjoying the game from the air-conditioned comfort of Memorial Hall at the debut "Kickin' It In KCK" watch party.

KSHB 41 Jocelyn Baladez

"I'm so happy," said Jocelyn Baladez, who watched the game with her son, Eliam, in her lap inside Memorial Hall. "To be part of this World Cup in KC is amazing."

The day was especially sweet for Jose Guerrero, who celebrated his 22nd birthday at the watch party.

"We'll take the win," he said. "Mexico's winning today."

The celebration of all things Mexico didn't stop with the final whistle, as a dance folklorico group entertained the crowd after the match.

Mexico returns to action next Thursday against South Korea, while the U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its first home World Cup since 1994 against Paraguay on Friday night in Los Angeles.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—